PTI submits reference against deviant MNAs under article 63(A)

ISLAMABAD: A reference has been submitted against deviant MNAs by Prime Minister Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman with the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, reported ARY News.

According to the details, the reference against the deviant members was submitted by PTI to the Speaker of the National Assembly by PTI chief Whip Aamir Dogar.

Reference has been made against 20 deviant PTI members under Article 63(A), the text of the reference states that the deviant members were elected on PTI tickets and now the concerned members have left PTI and joined opposition parties.

According to the reference, show cause notices were also issued to the deviant members, but they did not respond, so the process of de-seating the deviant members should be initiated.

Read more: Only PPP has a political university, says Zardari

Article 63(A)

Article 63A of the constitution of Pakistan states that if a member of a political party abstains or votes contrary to the direction of the parliamentary party to which he or she belongs in the election of the prime minister or a chief minister, a vote of confidence or n- confidence, and in a money bill or a constitutional amendment, they may be deseated through a set procedure involving the party leader, the speaker of the NA and finally the Election Commission of Pakistan.

However, this does not prevent a member from voting and there is no precedent of any contrary vote not being counted.

Comments