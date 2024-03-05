PTI submits resolution in NA secretariat for ex-PM’s release

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly (NA) secretariat seeking former prime minister Imran Khan’s release, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The former prime minister is currently in Adiala Jail and serving his sentences in Toshakhana, Ciper and the ‘Un-Islamic’ nikah cases.

The resolution was submitted by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, claiming the cases registered against the PTI founder are ‘fake and baseless’. The former prime minister is being ‘politically victimised’, the resolution further said.

Cases against the PTI founder were registered to ‘politically victimise’ him and keep him away from the masses, Asad Qaiser said in his resolution and demanded of the lower house of the Parliament to pass a resolution for the release of PTI founder and other party workers from jail.

The resolution also demanded the release of the journalists Imran Riaz Khan and Asad Toor.

Talking to media after submitting the resolution, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser announced that his party is planning to take to the streets against the “stealing” of their mandate in the February 8 general elections.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, former NA speaker Qaiser said that the PTI would unite all political forces and launch a movement against a “rigged election”.