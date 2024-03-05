PTI to take to streets over ‘stolen’ mandate: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser Tuesday announced that his party is planning to take to the streets against the “stealing” of their mandate in the February 8 general elections, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, former NA speaker Qaiser said that the PTI would unite all political forces and launch a movement against “rigged election”.

“Our peaceful movement will be launched in all four provinces,” he said.

“We will not back down as our war is not for our politics but for the nation,” said the politician.

The lawmaker lamented the “180 seats stolen” from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the new home for PTI-backed lawmakers.

“180 seats elected seats and reserved seats for women were taken from SIC. A fake prime minister is sitting on the seat right now,” he stressed.

“I am scared to think how this country will survive,” Qaiser said and demanded the formation of judicial commission on May 9 events.

Meanwhile, PTI has called for countrywide protests on March 10 (Sunday) against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.

In a post on X, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said, “There will be a peaceful but strong protest on Sunday.”

It is pertinent to mention here that many parties including the PTI, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F, and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), rejected the general elections, alleging that they were rigged.

Over 90 independent candidates supported by the PTI won the elections and later joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The party carried out protests across the country on Saturday last week.