PTI suggested to stage protest at Sangjani: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the PTI was suggested to stage their protest at Sangjani in Islamabad.

“Barrister Gohar had also twice visited Adiala Jail and held meetings,” federal minister talking to media here said.

“There are reports that the PTI has got approval from jail, but the government has yet to receive any reply from the Tehreek-e-Insaf,” interior minister said.

Naqvi said that the PTI has to take decision whether they want to go to Sangjani or not. “We have also informed the PTI about the red line, if it will be crossed, extreme measures will be taken by authorities,” minister warned.

“No person will be found after five minutes if firing opened, but we are observing restraint,” interior minister said in his press conference at D-Chowk.

“Any person that will reach D-Chowk will be arrested, no one will return easily after reaching here,” he warned.

“Those responsible for the death of an official are going to give a protest call, they want dead bodies at any cost,” Mohsin Naqvi said.