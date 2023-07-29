29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

PTI suspends membership of 22 party leaders

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday terminated the party memberships of 22 individuals for violating party policies, ARY News reported.

PTI’s Secretary General, Umar Ayub, signed a notification and terminated the party memberships of 22 individuals due to their violations against the party’s policies.

Among those whose membership was terminated are Mahmood Khan, Zia Ullah Khan Bangash, and Shaukat Ali, while the membership of Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Ehtesham Javed Akbar, and Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur was also revoked.

Furthermore, PTI expelled Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Zahoor Shakir, Wilson Wazir, and Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar from the party. Syed Iqbal Mian and Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Orakzai also faced the termination of their party membership.

Sher Akbar Khan, Shah Faisal Khan, Saleh Muhammad, and Mufti Obaidullah Khan were among those whose party membership was terminated, and the same fate befell Nadeem Khyal Khan, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi, and Mohammad Didar.

Additionally, Mohibullah Khan, Ibrahim Khattak, and Ahmed Hussain Shah were expelled from PTI.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.