PTI suspends Sher Afzal Marwat’s membership

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reportedly suspended the membership of Sher Afzal Marwat, a firebrand party leader who was elected to the National Assembly in the Feb 8 polls, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

Sources said the PTI leaders met incarcerated party founder Imran Khan on Thursday where the decision regarding Marwat was taken.

The party leaders claimed that Sher Afzal Marwat was constantly violating the party discipline and over the past month.

“During the meeting with Imran Khan, it was agreed that no leader is above the party and all other leaders would face the same fate if they crossed the party line,” they added.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for making irresponsible statements.

As per details, the notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

The notice states that such statements are against the party’s discipline and violate the clear instructions of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who has emphasized the importance of responsible behavior.

Marwat was warned that failure to respond or provide a satisfactory explanation may lead to further disciplinary action.