PTI takes important decisions after independents’ triumph

ISLAMABAD: In the meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), barrister Umair Niazi was entrusted with the responsibility of communicating with National Assembly members for the formation of government, ARY News reported.

A crucial meeting of the PTI’s core committee was held in Islamabad in which the meeting members discussed strategies related to the formation of government.

The meeting members divided the responsibilities for establishing connections with members of the National Assembly for government formation to several PTI leaders.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur will undertake the responsibility of liaison with the newly elected representative in the province, meanwhile, Mian Aslam Iqbal will lead the efforts in Punjab to establish the relationship with the newly elected members.

The committee emphasized the international recognition of the elections and deemed global support as crucial for the democratic process. Efforts to portray the elections positively on the global stage were discussed, considering it an essential aspect of international diplomacy.

A press release from the Foreign Office attempted to downplay concerns, branding them as ludicrous.

The PTI committee reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and the constitution, emphasizing that adherence to these principles could enhance the effectiveness of the electoral process.

The committee asserted that respecting democratic norms would contribute to building a strong and credible electoral system.