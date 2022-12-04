PTI takes lead in AJK LG polls, bags 30 district council seats

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission’s Secretary Sardar Ghazanfar said Sunday that 82 out of 88 seats of the district councils were compiled after the AJK Local Government (LG) polls, ARY News reported.

The AJK EC secretary said that PTI grabbed 30 district council seats followed by 22 seats won by Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N), 13 by PPP, four by Muslim Conference, five by PPP Jammu & Kashmir and 8 by independents and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) won one seat.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, The PTI was in first place with 244 seats, the independent candidates comes second with 243 seats and the PML-N came third with 133 seats, in the Poonch division in the second phase of the local elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party was in fourth place with 118 seats and the Muslim Conference came fifth with 28 seats.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami won four seats each while independent candidates bagged 199 seats.

