PTI takes lead in AJK LG polls

MIRPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken a commanding lead over its opponents in the third and final phase of the AJK local government (LG) polls in the third phase, ARY News reported.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results of 1050 seats out of a total 1,083, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured 361 seats. Independent candidates remain second on the list with 309 seats.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has grabbed 225 seats, followed by Pakistan People’s Party with 138 seats. Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan secured eight seats and AJK Muslim Conference and JUI secured eight and one seat respectively.

The unofficial results of 111 out of 116 seats in the district council of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhambar have been received.

In Mirpur and Kotli Municipal Corporations, PTI is leading with 23 seats out of 46 in Mirpur Municipal Corporation.

PTI won four out of 14 seats of Kotli Municipal Corporation, while PML-N got three seats, PPP grabbed one seat and six independent candidates were declared victorious as per unconfirmed and unofficial results.

As per unofficial results of 821 out of 849 Union Council seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has won 266 seats.

Polling for the third and final phase of the local government (LG) elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was held in three districts of Mirpur division — Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimber.

Polling in the first phase was conducted on November 27 in Muzaffarabad division while the second phase of the LG polls was held on December 03 in the Poonch division, while the final phase is going to be conducted on Thursday, December 8.

