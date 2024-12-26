PTI talks team gets permission to meet party founder in jail

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s negotiating team has been given permission to hold meeting with the party’s founder in jail, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The negotiating team of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is expected to meet the party’s founder in Adiala Jail at 2:00 PM today.

The opposition party has been engaged in political dialogue with the government over its various demands. The next round of the political reconciliation talks between the government and PTI will be held on January 02.

The party committee will brief the PTI’s founder about negotiations in the first round of the dialogue. They will also consult with the party founder for strategy in the future round of talks.

The government sought a charter of demands from the PTI in the maiden round of talks concluded in the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over by the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee, on the other hand, included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the committee members from both the government and opposition, emphasising the importance of negotiations in strengthening democracy. He stated that the dialogue process is a positive omen and essential for the country’s progress.

“Democracy thrives on negotiations, and the collective efforts of the government and opposition are necessary to address the challenges facing the nation,” the speaker added.