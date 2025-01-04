PTI team likely to meet party’s founder in jail today: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah has said that the PTI’s negotiating team likely to meet the party’s founder today or on Monday, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah, in ARY News talk show ‘Aitraz Hai’ said that the PTI’s negotiators will hopefully share their charter of demands to the government in the next week.

“If they did submit their written demands in yesterday’s talks, we would have held consultation over it,” PML-N leader said.

He said the prime minister has talked in response to the propaganda. “Our own people are involved in the propaganda in United States and Europe, against the country,” PM’s adviser said.

He alleged that the Indian and Jewish lobbies are supporting them. “Pakistan has been a sovereign country, it would not kneel down before anyone,” he said.

Sources said that the PTI’s negotiating team has been granted permission to meet the party’s founder in Adiala jail. “If the negotiating team didn’t reach jail today, then they will visit likely on coming Monday or Tuesday,” according to sources.

The PTI’s talks committee will hold consultations with the party’s founder over its demands in jail.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, also likely to visit the jail.