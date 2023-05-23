PTI ticket holder from Khanewal leaves party

Former Punjab Assembly MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Khanewal and current ticket holder, Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi on Tuesday announced to quit the party in protest over May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi condemned the attacks on military installations and went on to say that such activities cannot be held without the support of the party leadership.

Lauding the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the PTI ticket holder said terrorism was eliminated from the region due to our forces.

Whatever happened on May 9 in Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest made India happy and sweets were distributed to express their joy.

Read more: Jamshed Cheema ‘decides’ to quit PTI over May 9 violence

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Cheema has decided to part ways with the party over May 9 violence.

The development was confirmed by his lawyer, stating that he held a meeting with Jamsheed Cheema in jail. “I am confident that he would quit PTI as soon as he comes out of jail,” he said.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including, Malik Amin Aslam, Dr. Hisham Inamullah, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Ajmal Wazir, Faizullah Kamoka, Jay Parkash, Dr Muhammad Amjad and others have strongly condemned the May 9 events and quit the party.