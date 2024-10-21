‘PTI to abolish controversial 26th constitutional amendment’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has vowed to abolish the contentious 26th constitutional amendment once they come into power, ARY News reported.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Saif alleged that the government has stabbed the constitution in the back and rendered the Supreme Court ineffective through secret measures.

He emphasized that the real motive behind the hasty amendments is to evade the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Barrister Saif also warned that history will not forgive those who voted in favor of the controversial amendment. He praised PTI members who opposed the amendment, stating that they deserve the nation’s admiration.

Saif appealed to the lawyer community to join forces with PTI to thwart the contentious amendment and ensure its ultimate demise.

It is to be noted that Senate of Pakistan and the National Assembly passed the 26th Amendment with simple majority.

Key points of 26th Amendment, 2024 Bill