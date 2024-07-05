PTI to attend APC over Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, announces ex-PM

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will attend All Parties Conference (APC) over Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, announced incarcerated ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Friday.

In his informal media talk with the journalists during £190m corruption case hearing in the Adiyala Jail, the PTI founder said his party despite reservations will attend the All Parties Conference for the sake of country.

On Thursday, it emerged that the federal government has decided to convene the All Parties Conference (APC) on the operation “Azm-e-Istehkam” operation.

The schedule for the APC would be finalised after the return of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was attending the SCO Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, to Pakistan.

The sources said that the APC is aimed at developing consensus on the operation “Azm-e-Istehkam”. The federal government wants to take all political parties before launching the operation.

The sources privy to the development said that the APC is likely to be held in the last week of July.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif ruled out any large-scale military operation under the vision Azm-e-Istehkam, saying that ongoing Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) will be intensified.

Speaking at the federal cabinet meeting called on to take the members into confidence about the prevailing ‘misunderstanding and speculations’ about the Azm-e-Istehkam, the prime minister said that instead of any large-scale operation, the already ongoing intelligence-based kinetic operations would be energised.