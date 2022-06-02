PTI to award tickets to party workers in by-elections: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to award election tickets to the party workers in the by-polls which would be held on 20 vacant seats in Punjab, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, PTI has finalised the arrangements ahead of by-elections in Punjab after 20 dissident members were de-seated on the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PTI’s provincial parliamentary board will meet on June 20 to discuss the issue of awarding tickets. The party has so far received more than 50 applications for the 20 vacant seats in Punjab Assembly.

After the preliminary decision by the parliamentary board, the final decision of awarding party tickets will be taken by the central leadership of PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP has announced a schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

According to the schedule, nomination papers for the by election could be submitted from June 04 to 07. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 11, the ECP stated.

The candidates will be announced election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

