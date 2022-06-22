PTI to challenge amendments in NAB law tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to challenge amendments in the NAB law, tomorrow, ARY News reported.

PTI has acquired the services of senior lawyer Khawaja Haris, who would file the PTI’s petition against the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.

Fawad Chaudhry has confirmed acquiring the services of Khawaja Haris, the same lawyer who once defended his bitter rival Nawaz Sharif in an accountability court.

Earlier, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to challenge amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law in Supreme Court (SC).

Addressing a press conference, the former premier strongly criticised the NAB amendments and said that the changes in the law will pave the corruption in Pakistan as the powerful people would not fear punishment now.

“These rulers should be put in jail for their shamelessness. Nobody can pass such laws as this government did,” he said, adding that the party would challenge the amendments in the Supreme Court this week.

