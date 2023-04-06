PTI to file reference against ‘unconstitutional NA resolution’: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a ‘disqualification reference’ against those who tabled an ‘unconstitutional resolution’ in National Assembly (NA) against Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict, nullifying Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) order to postpone Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a meeting between PTI chairman Imran Khan and party president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who called on him at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was afraid of the ‘storm of people’.

“An unconstitutional resolution was tabled against the verdict of the Supreme Court”, he said, adding that the party would file a disqualification reference against those who tabled the resolution in National Assembly.

He further said that the people of Pakistan and PTI was ready to take the streets for the ‘protection of the judiciary and the constitution’. The PTI chairman also announced that he would launch the election campaign after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, PTI president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the ‘unconstitutional resolution of Parliament cannot stop the implementation of Supreme Court’s order.

“The Election Commission has shown its wisdom by starting implementing court’s orders,” he said, adding that the journey of development and prosperity will start again in Punjab after the election.

A day earlier, the federal government decided to submit reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and two other Supreme Court (SC) judges, the three-member bench which nullified the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision.

The decision was taken during a meeting of leaders of all coalition parties, chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The meeting considered to submit a reference against three-member bench, which includes CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, in Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The meeting also expressed concern over the delay in signing the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of office of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

SC verdict

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) March 22 order on Punjab elections null and void.

A three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — announced the reserved verdict on the PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order postponing the elections in Punjab and KP.

The Supreme Court declared the ECP’s order postponing the provincial assembly elections until October 8 as “unconstitutional” and ordered the government to release Rs21 billion funds for elections in Punjab by April 10.

The top court directed to conduct Punjab polls on May 14. The SC further directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the commission. “The court will issue an appropriate order in case of non-provision of funds,” the verdict read.

