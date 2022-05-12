PTI to flex its political muscles in Attock today

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will flex its political muscles in Punjab’s Attock district on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Since the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan, PTI has been protesting and recently it has launched ‘Real Freedom’.

The arrangements at the District Council Attock Stadium have been finalised for the public gathering that will be addressed by Imran Khan. A 30-feet long and 24-feet wide stage has been set for the central leadership of PTI.

Meanwhile, chairs for the participants have been set up at the jalsagah. Strict security measures have been put in place, as many as 1,000 policemen and Elite Force have been deployed.

Earlier, PTI Punjab president and former minister Shafqat Mehmood visited District Council Attock Stadium and inspected the arrangements.

He was accompanied by MNA Tahir Sadiq, former SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, former Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, former Minister Muhammad Anwar Malik, MPA Jamshed Altaf, District President PTI Attock Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Malik Khurram Ali Khan and other PTI office bearers were also present.

Shafqat Mehmood said that people are angry over what has been done in Pakistan against an elected prime minister and now those who looted billions are sitting on treasury benches. He regretted that horse-trading was at its peak and said that transparent elections were the only solution and alleged that Chief Election Commissioner was controversial and must be removed.

