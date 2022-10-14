PTI to flex its political muscles in Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will flex its political muscles in Karachi today (Friday), ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will address the lawyers at Karachi Bar at 3 pm today.

Later, the former prime minister will also address the convocation of local body candidates at 4:30 pm, after which he will go to Shah Faisal Colony, where he will address a rally in connection with National Assembly Constituency NA-239.

Arrangements for the public meeting have been finalised, a 36-feet high stage has been constructed and chairs have also been arranged for the participants.

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said he is ready to sacrifice his life for the masses, jail is nothing to him. “I’m ready to sacrifice my life for the masses, going to jail is not an issue,” Imran Khan said while addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

Khan said he will continue his flight against the corrupt mafia and added he is being booked in new FIRs on daily basis for not bowing down.

The PTI chairman said the corrupt mafia looted the country’s resources for last 30 years and it has been again given ‘freehand’. After coming back into power, legislation is being done to provide relief in corruption cases.

