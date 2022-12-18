PTI to flex its political muscles in Quetta today

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will flex its political muscles in Quetta today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will address the participatory public gathering at Quetta’s Hockey Ground.

Arrangements for the public gathering have been finalised by the provincial leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Prior to the meeting, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar will reach Quetta and preside over the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

According to details, the former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

