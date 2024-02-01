PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to hold its intra-party elections on February 5, ARY News reported.

The intra-party elections schedule was released by Federal Election Commissioner Raoof Hassan on PTI’s official X account.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے انٹراپارٹی انتخابات کا باضابطہ شیڈیول جاری تحریک انصاف کے انٹراپارٹی انتخابات 5 فروری بروز سوموار منعقد کروائے جائیں گے تحریک انصاف کے فیڈرل الیکشن کمشنر رؤف حسن کی جانب سے انٹراپارٹی انتخابات کا شیڈیول جاری pic.twitter.com/OR80Ad0ZxK — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 1, 2024



On Dec 22, the electoral watchdog stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.

Following the decision, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved to Peshawar High Court, from where it got temporary relief as the decision of the electoral body was nullified, but it did not last for long, as the ECP filed a review on the decision, which was accepted by the two-member bench of PHC.

Later, PTI challenged the decision of the Peshawar High Court in the Supreme Court, but the court also upheld the decision of the high court.