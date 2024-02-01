25.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to hold its intra-party elections on February 5, ARY News reported.

The intra-party elections schedule was released by Federal Election Commissioner Raoof Hassan on PTI’s official X account.


On Dec 22, the electoral watchdog stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.

Following the decision, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved to Peshawar High Court, from where it got temporary relief as the decision of the electoral body was nullified, but it did not last for long, as the ECP filed a review on the decision, which was accepted by the two-member bench of PHC.

Later, PTI challenged the decision of the Peshawar High Court in the Supreme Court, but the court also upheld the decision of the high court.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.