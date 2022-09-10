PTI to hold power show in Gujranwala today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address party’s power show in Gujranwala today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold the power show in Jinnah Stadium at 07:00pm.

Rigorous security measures have been put in place, while preparations for the rally are completed at Jinnah Stadium.

Imran Khan has been holding rallies across the country to push pressure on the incumbent coalition government for early general elections.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced to unveil his future strategy in the forthcoming Gujranwala jalsa tomorrow.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, he said that Gujranwala public meeting will be the last of the present phase of ‘Haqiqi Azadi [real independence] Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the [Gujranwala] jalsa.

Tomorrow our Gujranwala jalsa will be last of our present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa. Imported govt & its handlers are so petrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately

moving on Minus 1 formula — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 9, 2022

“Imported government and its handlers are so petrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately moving on Minus 1 formula,” he added.

