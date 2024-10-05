PTI to invite Indian FM to address party protest in Islamabad: Barrister Saif

In a surprising move, Barrister Ali Saif, information adviser to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, has said that his party would invite Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to address their protest at D-Chowk during his upcoming visit to Islamabad for the SCO summit.

Said said while speaking to private TV channel.

PTI would invite the Indian foreign minister to attend its protest and address it so that he could see how strong democracy was in Pakistan, he added.

PTI had announced protests against the government this week and moved to gather at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has categorically stated that the government will not allow the PTI to sabotage the upcoming SCO summit in Pakistan.

In a media talk at D-Chowk today, Naqvi expressed his confidence in the police force and other law enforcement agencies, saying that their morale is high.

He said that the SCO conference is the top priority currently, and the presence of international delegations in the capital is a testament to its importance.

Naqvi accused the PTI of attempting to disrupt the summit, but assured that the government would not let that happen. He mentioned that the police, FC, Rangers, and Army are all on high alert to ensure the event’s security. The minister warned that anyone attempting to sabotage the summit would be dealt with firmly.

Earlier, a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming SCO summit was appr­oved at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

Additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC and Punjab police will be deployed to ensure foolproof security for the guests, said Naqvi.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.