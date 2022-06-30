PTI to move SC against LHC order to remove CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the PTI will challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to remove Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz before the Supreme Court over anomalies, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision by the Lahore High Court has further complicated the political crisis in the province. “Hamza Shahbaz has lost his government and the solution given by the court will not bring an end to the crisis,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that there are multiple anomalies in the decision and a meeting of legal advisers has been summoned to mull over it. “We will raise these anomalies before the Supreme Court,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared the election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab as void, in a landmark verdict.

A five-member larger bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, approved petitions against the incumbent chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

The bench has decided the case 4-1 on the petitions challenging the election of Hamza on April 16. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi descended the majority verdict.

The high court has asked Governor Punjab to summon a session of the Punjab Assembly on July 1st (Friday). “The assembly members’ votes recounted minus 25 defecting members,” the court ordered.

“Hamza Shahbaz’s decisions as chief minister will not be void,” the court further declared.

The bench was hearing appeals of the PTI, PML-Q, and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against different single-bench decisions regarding the election and oath-taking of CM Hamza.

