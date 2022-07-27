PTI to nominate MPA Sibtain Khan for Speaker Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to nominate its MPA and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan for the slot of speaker of the assembly, replacing Parvez Elahi.

According to sources, the decision has been made by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and has also been conveyed to the newly elected CM Punjab Parvez Elahi, who remained the last speaker of the assembly.

“The two made consultation on the names during the meeting at Bani Gala today and agreed on the name of Sibtain Khan,” they said.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also decided to move no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Sources say that the names of Wasiq Qayyum and Malik Taimur are being considered for the position of PA deputy speaker slot.

It was also reported that several names were being considered for the position of Punjab Assembly speaker including Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Aslam Iqbal, Zain Qureshi and Usman Buzdar.

It should be noted that a three-member bench of the Supreme Court today declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

He later took oath of his position from President Arif Alvi after the governor Punjab refused to administer oath to him.

