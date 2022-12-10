‘PTI to return to parliament if election date announced’

LAHORE: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that the party would return to parliament if the incumbent government announces date of general elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking on the ARY News programme ‘Aitraz Hai’, the former federal minister noted that his party’s only demand is immediate and transparent elections, adding that the PTI would return to parliament if the government announces elections.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that his party was ready to hold talks with the government if only the election date is announced.

He also criticized the incumbent government over the deteriorating ‘economy’, claiming that the country’s foreign exchange reserves fall from $16 billion to $7 billion. “The international community will not give aid until political stability in the country”, he added.

“During the PTI’s tenure, oil prices were at a record level in the international market”, Fawad Chaudhry said. However, he added, the PTI-led government made every effort to provide relief to the people.

Speaking of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s acquittal by a Lahore Court, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader should deal with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in drugs case.

He also reiterated that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was standing by PTI’s decision to dissolve assembly, claiming that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will contest the election alongside his party.

