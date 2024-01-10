PTI to unveil list of candidates tomorrow: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Khan announced to unveil the list of party candidates – contesting in the general election – tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Speaking in response to the Peshawar High Court’s decision, Barrister Gohar emphasized the court decision and termed the verdict as a ‘historic decision’.

Barrister Gohar said that the Election Commission had illegally taken away the bat symbol, adding that the ECP has no scope in the constitution to take the election symbol from any political party.

PTI Chairman has confirmed the announcement of party tickets for candidates in each constituency across Pakistan tomorrow. He emphasized that only deserving candidates will be awarded the PTI ticket.

Furthermore, he stated that the candidates for all of Pakistan would be revealed collectively.

Addressing the Saifur Rehman case, Barrister Gohar expressed hope for a favorable decision from the High Court and demanded an open trial in the Saifur Rehman case.

Barrister Gohar also mentioned filing a request for postal ballots to ensure the right to vote for PTI founder.

Earlier in the day, PTI got back its election symbol ‘bat’ after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) nullified the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved Peshawar High Court to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision declaring the intra-party election as null and void and revoking their electoral symbol “bat”.

A two-member Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali announced the verdict.

The PHC while nullifying the order of the ECP, allowed the PTI to contest elections on ‘bat’ symbol. The verdict further directed the electoral body to upload the PTI’s certificate on its website.

On January 3, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) revoked the stay order and restored the ECP decision to declare PTI intra-party polls null and void and strip it of its election symbol — bat.