PTI to write to President Alvi over Punjab caretaker govt’s tenure

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to write to President Dr Arif Alvi, regarding the 90-day constitutional term of the Punjab interim government, ARY News reported.

PTI’s senior vice-president, Fawad Chaudhry will write a letter to President Alvi over the tenure of Punjab caretaker setup, headed by Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi.

The letter stated that the 90-day constitutional term of the Punjab interim government will end on April 22, but the caretaker setup has failed to complete its objective during the term.

In the letter, Fawad Chaudhry requested President Arif Alvi to send the letter as a reference to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, PTI will also request a court order to clarify the process of ending the caretaker government.

Fawad Chaudhry has stated that PTI will also seek legal action against the caretaker government for their failure to hold an election, adding that the party will present a clear plan to streamline administrative affairs in Punjab.

