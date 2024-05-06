PTI top brass meets US Ambassador, discuss ‘broad range of issues’

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday met United States (US) Ambassador Donald Blome and discussed a “broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship”, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by US Embassy, Donald Blome met Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan to discuss a “broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, including US support for continued economic reforms, human rights, and regional security”.

Highlighting the importance of long-term reforms for sustainable economic growth for a stable and secure future for the people of Pakistan, Ambassador Blome underscored the Washington’s support for Islamabad to engage constructively with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on its reform program.

Furthermore, the US Ambassador highlighted the importance of the two countries’ shared interests and the many opportunities to “advance our shared goals, including accelerating projects addressing climate change under the Green Alliance framework”.

The meeting was also attended by other PTI leaders, including party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and Raoof Hassan.

Talking to journalists, PTI leader Omar Ayub said that Foreign Office (FO) had informed his party about US Ambassador’s willingness for a meeting, which was responded to with a suggestion to use “official channels”.

When asked if matters related to release of PTI founder Imran Khan was discussed, Ayub categorically stated that the ambassador cannot influence the former premier’s release.

Following Imran Khan’s removal from prime minister office through a vote of no confidence, the PTI founder has continuously campaigned on the slogan that a foreign conspiracy led to his ouster, and that the US administration was behind it.