PTI top brass upset over Aleema Khan’s interference in party affairs: Sources

ISLAMABAD: Tensions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have deepened as several senior party leaders are upset over Aleema Khan’s alleged interference in party affairs, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PTI founder’s sister is said to be influencing key decisions over the allocation of a Senate seat vacated by Sania Nishtar.

Sources revealed that Imran Khan directed senior PTI leader Mashal Yousafzai to submit nomination papers for the vacant Senate seat. However, Aleema Khan opposed Yousafzai’s name, instead pushing for two other candidates: Sajida Zulfiqar, a close relative of former PTI leader Pervez Khattak, and a relative of Fida Muhammad, who previously left the party.

Mashal Yousafzai reportedly have the support of Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, meanwhile, some PTI leaders have begun lobbying for other candidates, including Samira Shams and Momina Basit, sources added.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier PTI reconciled differences between Former PM Imran Khan sister Aleema Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to sources, a key leadership meeting in Islamabad, attended by Imran Khan’s three sisters, Gandapur, and party lawyers, focused on unifying the party to expedite efforts for Khan’s release from Adiala Jail.

Sources revealed that Aleema Khan clarified she and her sisters are not politically active but will advocate for their brother’s freedom. The leadership resolved internal disputes and decided to intensify a campaign for Khan’s release, with PTI parliamentarians directed to attend court hearings related to his cases.