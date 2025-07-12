web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 12, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PTI top brass upset over Aleema Khan’s interference in party affairs: Sources

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

ISLAMABAD: Tensions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have deepened as several senior party leaders are upset over Aleema Khan’s alleged interference in party affairs, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PTI founder’s sister is said to be influencing key decisions over the allocation of a Senate seat vacated by Sania Nishtar.

Sources revealed that Imran Khan directed senior PTI leader Mashal Yousafzai to submit nomination papers for the vacant Senate seat. However, Aleema Khan opposed Yousafzai’s name, instead pushing for two other candidates: Sajida Zulfiqar, a close relative of former PTI leader Pervez Khattak, and a relative of Fida Muhammad, who previously left the party.

Mashal Yousafzai reportedly have the support of Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, meanwhile, some PTI leaders have begun lobbying for other candidates, including Samira Shams and Momina Basit, sources added.

Latest updates on PTI Founder Imran Khan 

It is worth mentioning here that earlier PTI reconciled differences between Former PM Imran Khan sister Aleema Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to sources, a key leadership meeting in Islamabad, attended by Imran Khan’s three sisters, Gandapur, and party lawyers, focused on unifying the party to expedite efforts for Khan’s release from Adiala Jail.

Sources revealed that Aleema Khan clarified she and her sisters are not politically active but will advocate for their brother’s freedom. The leadership resolved internal disputes and decided to intensify a campaign for Khan’s release, with PTI parliamentarians directed to attend court hearings related to his cases.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.