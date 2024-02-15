PTI voices support for GDA’s protest against ‘election rigging’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced support for the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) protest against alleged rigging in general elections.

Several political and nationalist parties united at the GDA platform will stage a sit-in protest at Hyderabad-Jamshoro Interchange on Friday (tomorrow).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh spokesperson announced that party workers will attend GDA’s sit-in. The Pir Pagara family has always fought to ensure Pakistan’s stability.

The statement alleged that the results of PTI and GDA winning candidates were changed on Form 47.

Meanwhile, preparations to stage a sit-in protest by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) at Hyderabad-Jamshoro Interchange against alleged rigging in the general election have been finalised.

Demonstrats from Sanghar, Thar, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Sukkur Shahdadpur, Matiari, Umerkot and other areas, carrying flags, banners of Functional League and GDA, and images of Pir Pagara have started the march towards the Hyderabad-Jamshoro Interchange.