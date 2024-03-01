People voted for us on random symbols for PTI founder: Junaid Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) member National Assembly Junaid Akbar said that people voted for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates on random symbols just for the PTI founder, ARY News reported

Speaking in the National Assembly session, Junaid Akbar, who along with others joined the SIC after being elected as the PTI-backed independent candidate, said that PTI’s symbol was ‘taken away’ under the garb of May 9 incidents.

“For Imran Khan, the people even voted for symbol of shoe in the General Elections 2024,” he added.

Junaid Akbar said that until the ‘strangers’ go out of the assembly, they would not allow the House to function.

He went on to say that until Imran Khan is released from the jail, they would not let anyone sit on the prime minister’s seat in the National Assembly

He also demanded from the Justice of Pakistan to order thorough inquiry into the May 9 incidents.

“It should be disclosed that who has benefited from the events of May 9,” Junaid Akbar said.

Junaid Akbar also contested for the Deputy Speaker slot of the National Assembly against Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah. The SIC candidate could get 92 votes as the PPP and other allies’ joint candidate bagged the slot with 197 votes.

