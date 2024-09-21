PTI vows to resist proposed constitutional amendments

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said that his party will resist proposed constitutional amendments and not let any restrictions be imposed on an independent judiciary, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore, Barrister Gohar took a jibe at the government for ‘creating hindrances’ for the public gathering.

“We were not given a No Objection Certificate (on time) to hold the public gathering. Getting a US visa is easier than acquiring an NOC,” the PTI chairman added.

Barrister Gohar said that his party does not want institutions to fight each other. “We will continue to struggle for judicial independence.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI MNA Sardar Latif Khosa slammed the government for attempting to pass the constitutional amendment unlawfully.

“This is a Form 47 government imposed on us; the country is occupied. PTI’s founder will lead the people to freedom,” Khosa added.

“Nawaz Sharif vowed to uphold the respect of the vote. This how you respect the vote?” Sardar Latif Khosa asked.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub who were leading convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had not reached the venue by the end of the gathering.

According to reports, the chief executive was “using KP’s resources” for the Lahore rally by bringing heavy machinery and rescue 1122 ambulances to clear any obstacles in their path, which infuriated the Punjab administration.

After exceeding the time allotted by the district administration, the PTI power show in Lahore faced law enforcement intervention.

The police and district officials contacted the rally organizers, urging them to end the rally as agreed on the allotted time, warning of legal action for violating the terms of the NOC.

As the event extended beyond the permitted time, the DJ switched off the sound system and lights, leaving the crowd in darkness. In response, attendees turned on their mobile phone flashlights, while some began to exit the venue.

The police also started to close the key entry points to the city, including Ring road, Motorway Babu Sabu Interchange, Shahdara, and Abdul Sattar Edhi interchanges, resulting in long traffic queues.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that any violation of the NOC would be handled legally, as law enforcement officers followed directives to block key roads and manage the situation.