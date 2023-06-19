PTI will not exist if minus one formula is implemented: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Asad Umar on Monday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not exist if ‘minus-one formula’ is implemented, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, the former minister said that he does not agree with a ‘specific strategy’ adopted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan – which according to him was the “strategy of confrontation”.

“We have to step back as Pakistan is at a critical juncture,” Asad Umar said, adding that he hasn’t seen such ‘difficult times’ in country’s history.

He noted that the threats witnessed on May 9 were alarming, adding that all stakeholders were underestimating the ‘risk’.

In response to a question, the senior PTI leader said that his job in the party – as the secretary general – was to implement the strategy. However, Umar said, he does not agree with the PTI chief’s strategy of confrontation.

He pointed out that PTI is the country’s major political force, but “the decision of not negotiating with other political stakeholders is unacceptable”. “I agree NRO should not be given to anyone, but we should sit with politicians,” he added.

Responding to another question, Asad Umar cited examples of Iraq and Syria and said those countries were destroyed when their armies were weakened. “I’ve been vocal of negotiations with every politician,” he noted.

In October last year, Umar said, they held a meeting with former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen retd Qamar Javed Bajwa. “I told all the participants that we all are here for the country’s benefits,” he said. However, he added, the “history will tell us that we failed to solve the issues”.

The former federal minister further said that he forwarded ‘all details’ to PTI chief before holding a press conference after being released from jail. “The party chairman read my message but did not reply,” he added.

He said that no deal was offered in jail, but received invitations. When asked about any invitation to join Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Asad Umar said he was invited from multiple sources.

Asad Umar also said that he would leave politics if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) takes another path. “The party will not exist if minus-one formula is implemented,” he said, adding he does not have any ‘politics’ except PTI.

“I had decided in 2021 that I will not contest the 2023 election,” he said, adding that but after witnessing the current situation, he may contest the election.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asad Umar had resigned as PTI Secretary General and member of PTI core committee.

Addressing a press conference Asad Umar said that there is no pressure on him, it’s his own decision to resign from the party position.

He said that according to all surveys, PTI is the most popular political party currently in Pakistan and the PTI’s win in by-election is a proof party’s popularity.

Asad Umar maintained that two months back, the Chief Justice of Pakistan also suggested the political parties to hold solve problems through talks and the Core Commander conference said that problems can be solved through dialogue.