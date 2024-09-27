web analytics
Friday, September 27, 2024
PTI withdraws plea seeking permission for Rawalpindi rally

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday withdrew plea seeking permsision for tomorrow’s public rally in Rawalpindi. 

During today’s hearing at Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, PTI lawyer said they are withdrawing the plea for rally permission.

“You are withdrawing the plea after filing it,” Justice Chaudhry asked and added tomorrow is your rally in Rawalpindi, right?

We moved plea for Rawalpindi public rally permission three days earlier, but it is being heard today, the PTI lawyer replied to LHC judge.

The deputy commissioner is also ‘delaying’ the issue, therefore on the party leadership’s direction, we have decided to withdraw the plea, the PTI lawyer told the bench.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved the deputy commissioner’s office to seek permission for September 28’s public rally in Rawalpindi.

The application seeking venues of Liaquat Bagh or Bhatta Chowk for public rally was submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Ghulam Husnain, Owais Younis and Nabeel Satti.

PTI requested Rawalpindi DC to release No-Objection Certificate (NoC) for public rally on September 28, citing Pakistan’s constitution allows parties to carry their political activities.

The request was received by the deputy commissioner.

