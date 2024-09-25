PTI plea seeking permission for Rawalpindi rally fixed for hearing

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench fixed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea for seeking permission to hold a public gathering in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI has named the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CPO, Home Department, and Provincial Government as respondents in their plea.

The plea stated that PTI wants to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh or Bhaata Chowk and has informed the district administration about the arrangements and security concerns.

The PTI alleged that the government is using state machinery to suppress their voice and demands that the police be restrained from arresting party workers and leaders ahead of the rally.

The court has fixed the plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for hearing tomorrow (September 26).

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved the deputy commissioner’s office to seek permission for September 28’s public rally in Rawalpindi.

The application seeking venues of Liaquat Bagh or Bhatta Chowk for public rally was submitted by PTI leaders Ghulam Husnain, Owais Younis and Nabeel Satti.

PTI requested Rawalpindi DC to release NoC for public rally on September 28, citing Pakistan’s constitution allows parties to carry their political activities.

The request has been received by the DC.