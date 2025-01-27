PTI won’t attend dialogue with Govt tomorrow: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali has said that the party will not attend tomorrow’s meeting for dialogue, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to media he said that the government was given seven days’ deadline, but it has still not announced the judicial commission, demanded by the PTI.

Replying a question, he said Ali Amin Gandapur has been and will remain chief minister of KP.

He said the KP’s chief minister had summoned an all-parties conference today over terrorism and Kurram strife.

“In the pretext of fake news curbs are being imposed on freedom of expression,” he further said. “None of our member has voted for the controversial legislation,” he added.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub stated that the party would not participate in the upcoming round of talks, scheduled for January 28.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI founder had decided to negotiate with the government in the national interest.

However, the government had failed to establish a judicial commission, which led to the breakdown of negotiations with government.