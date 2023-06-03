PTI worker arrested over ‘offensive remarks on state institutions’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker for offensive remarks against state institution, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI workers who were involved in attacks on military installations and public buildings on May 9 are being arrested following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI worker named Shehryar has changed his identity in order to escape the arrest that’s why police faced difficulty in arresting him.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president – Rawalpindi Chapter – was allegedly identified as a prime suspect for initiating May 9 riots at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Mian Atif is a Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi chapter and a resident of Qureshi Siham neighborhood of Rawalpindi.

The investigators stated that Mian Atif Mahmood actively participated in the GHQ attack – as seen in the video – the miscreant, Mian Atif, threw a petrol bomb towards the central gate of GHQ.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.