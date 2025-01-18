London police nab PTI worker over death threats to Sharif family

LONDON: Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Gulfam Hussain Kayani over allegations of threatening the Sharif family, ARY News reported.

Gulfam Kayani was detained for threatening to kill Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, and other individuals. He also made critical remarks against Army Chief General Asim Munir and issued further threats.

The PTI worker posted live videos on TikTok, in which he threatened the Sharif brothers and even mentioned destroying the Avenfield Apartments.

He filmed videos outside both the Avenfield Apartments and Shahbaz Sharif’s flat, sharing them on social media. Gulfam also threatened to drag Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif through the streets of London.

Read More: Attack on ex-CJP Faez Isa: 23 overseas Pakistanis names put on PCL

In response to these threats, PML-N leader Khurram Butt collected evidence from the videos and submitted them to the police. Acting on this evidence, Gulfam Hussain Kayani was arrested near the gate of Avenfield Apartments.

The London police have confirmed the arrest of an individual near the Avenfield location.

Khurram Butt stated that the arrest followed his complaint, where he informed the police that Gulfam was planning to harm the Sharif family members.

Sources close to Gulfam Hussain claim his phone is currently off, and he is unreachable. However, they maintain that Gulfam has never taken the law into his own hands and that he only participates in protests. They believe his arrest is politically motivated.

Earlier, PTI activists attempted to obstruct the former chief justice’s vehicle, which belonged to the Pakistan High Commission, in London, even tried to smash its windows. They chanted slogans upon spotting Qazi Isa’s car and ran alongside it.