Dozens of PTI workers arrested from party convention in Lahore

LAHORE: The police on Sunday arrested at least 55 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from a party convention in the Kahna area of Lahore district, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police raided the office of the PTI leader responsible for organising the workers convention and reportedly damaged office property by breaking windows and tore down banners and posters.

In a statement, the police said they have stopped the convention as it was being organised without permission and arrested several PTI workers from the spot.

PTI officials have decried the police’s actions, claiming that they had followed the proper procedures and obtained the necessary permissions from the district administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration had initially declined permission for PTI to hold the rally in constituency NA-123 Kahna.

Later, the party seek legal recourse and approach the Lahore High Court. The court ruled that if PTI were not permitted to hold their gathering, then no one should be allowed to do so.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.