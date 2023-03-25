PTI workers being arrested before Minar-e-Pakistan Rally: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

LAHORE: The Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the party workers are being arrested ahead of Minar-e-Pakistan Rally, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that despite the Lahore High Court orders to hold political gathering the government has placed containers in different parts of the city to create hurdles for PTI workers.

He stated that the police is conducting raids and arresting PTI leaders and 1800 PTI workers have been arrested so far but he urged them to avoid violation and not take the law in their hands.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi maintained that holding the rally is our constitutional right. He said that large number of people will come and participate in the political gathering.

Earlier, the district administration used dozens of shipping containers and trucks to block off major roads including entry and exit points in Punjab’s provincial capital to thwart Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan tonight.

The measures to prevent the political gathering have caused hurdles for commuters, who are heading to their jobs and other routine activities.

Imran Khan message

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday called on supporters to “assert their right as people of a free nation” by attending his party’s rally at the Minar-i-Pakistan today, where he intends to outline his “vision of Haqeeqi Azadi”.

In a tweet today, the PTI chief said his party would be holding its sixth public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan, which he felt would “break all records”.

“My heart tells me it will break all records. I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi and how we will pull Pakistan out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in,” Imran said.

