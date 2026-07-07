RAWALPINDI, July 7: A clash erupted between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during a sit-in at Gorakhpur Factory checkpoint in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The sit-in was being led by PTI founder’s three sisters, including Aleema Khan.

According to witnesses, one group of workers had come to meet Aleema Khan. When another group tried to stop them, the two sides started fighting. They hit each other and tore each other’s clothes.

Aleema Khan and the other sisters were present at the site during the brawl and watched as it happened. Video from the scene shows workers throwing punches. One worker’s shirt was ripped in the fight.

Police also detained some suspicious people near the sit-in.

In a separate incident, two people were taken into custody at Adiala Jail’s Factory checkpoint for alleged drug use. Police shifted them to the Adiala post, taking the total number of detainees to 5.

Earlier, Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, had said that all cases against her brother are baseless and expressed hope that he could be released if justice is served, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan said the family’s priority was not securing meetings with Imran Khan but ensuring the restoration of his legal and constitutional rights.

“Our only stance is the restoration of Imran Khan’s rights. His health, medical treatment and all fundamental rights should be ensured,” she said.

Aleema alleged that Imran Khan’s basic rights were being violated at Adiala Jail, claiming authorities had failed to implement court orders allowing weekly meetings with up to 18 people.

She also called on the authorities to allow the PTI founder to speak regularly with his children and provide him with books.

“Arranging a meeting with my brother is not a favour; it is his legal and constitutional right,” she said, adding that allowing one meeting and then imposing restrictions for months was unacceptable.