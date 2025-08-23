web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 23, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PTI would have apologized over May 09 incidents: Rana Sanaullah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the PTI had to express repentance and apology over the May 09 incidents, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah, who is contesting election for the Senate’s general seat from Punjab, was talking to media after attending scrutiny of his nomination papers at the election commission’s office here.

“PTI’s leadership was used to say that the arrest of the party’s founder is our red line,” Sanaullah said.

He said on May 09 houses were burnt and attacked, such videos are present, all of them were the PTI’s workers. “The PTI had to express repentance or apologized over it,” he said. “Perhaps the matters would have improved to betterment”.

He said the democracy moves forward with dialogue, not with deadlock. “The government won’t bypass anyone, nor it will allow others to do it”, he said.

Replying a question Prime Minister’s aide on political affairs said that the government was not serious over the new provinces and over the proposed 27th constitutional amendment.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah visited the election commission’s office to attend scrutiny of his nomination papers for the Senate’s general seat from Punjab.

The election commission approved his nomination papers.

The seat was stand vacant after PTI’s Ijaz Chaudhry was disqualified.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.