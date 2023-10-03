PTI writes letters to Caretaker PM, CEC over ‘missing’ party leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has raised the issue of enforced disappearances of its party leaders and workers in letters to Caretaker PM and the Chief Election Commissioner, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The party’s secretary general Omar Ayub in separate letters addressed to the Caretaker PM and the CEC has raised the issue and demanded for recovery of disappeared party leaders.

The PTI has also sent the copies of letters to four caretaker chief ministers.

PTI’s Farrukh Habib, Sadaqat Abbasi, Usman Dar and Awais Younus have been missing for last several days, the party’s official wrote in his letter. “The party’s Irfan Saleem, Abdul Karim Khan and Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid have also been missing,” Umar Ayub wrote.

“All disappearances are blatant violation of the fundamental rights given to the citizens in the constitution,” he said. “It will be a question mark over the transparency of the next general elections until these people are not released,” PTI official said.

Hopefully, immediate orders will be issued over enforced disappearances of these persons, he said.