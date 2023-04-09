PTI writes to UN, demands ‘independent’ probe into Arshad Sharif murder

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved United Nations (UN) for an ‘independent’ investigation into murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya in October 2022, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Murad Saeed noted that parliamentarians, including former prime minister Imran Khan wrote to United Nations (UN) demanding independent investigation of Arshad Sharif’s murder.

Pakistani parliamentarians, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to the United Nations demanding independent investigation of the murder of Arshad Sharif. We are grateful to all those parliamentarians who joined the cause #UN_for_ArshadSharif pic.twitter.com/haRnMxJPbB — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) April 9, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

Earlier in April, the Supreme Court (SC) hinted at forming a judicial commission into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

As per details, the Supreme Court has issued the written verdict of last hearing of the Arshad Sharif murder sou motu case.

The written verdict stated if the court is not satisfied with the investigation, then a judicial commission will be constituted.

The counsel of Arshad Sharif’s family Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui raised objections to the court proceedings, he said that the Supreme Court can monitor and investigate matter cases related to basic rights but cannot monitor the investigation of JIT.

The written verdict further stated that the court has granted three more weeks to JIT to conduct the investigation abroad.

Supreme Court can constitute a judicial commission, as the murder of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif is a matter of basic human rights as well.

Furthermore, the court has received more than 5000 letters for the investigation of the Arshad Sharif Murder case. The case will now resume in the month of April.

