ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Malik Aamir Doggar demanded withdrawal of Rs 123 Petroleum Development Levy on the petroleum products to extend relief to the people.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, PTI MNA also apprehended with regard to a probable legislation granting the telecom companies powers to get the property of citizens with compulsion for telecom towers.

“This legislative bill has been extremely regretful, and a clarification should be given to the house over it,” he said.

He also backed the Senate’s proposal with regard to increase in the government employees’ salaries and urged that the salaries should be enhanced by at least 15 percent.

He also urged for starting work on the Iran gas pipeline and import of petroleum products from the neighboring country.

PTI MNA also urged for lifting taxes over agriculture machinery in the country.

He demanded allocation of more funds for Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway and starting its construction work during current year.