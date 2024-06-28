PTI’s actions tantamount to supporting terrorists: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for opposing Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, saying that PTI’s actions were tantamount to supporting outlawed terrorists group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, Asif accused of PTI of having contacts with TTP and warned the federal government will not tolerate such activities.

The Defence Minister said that the Afghan territory was being used for committing terrorism, bloodshed, and destruction in Pakistan.

“Pakistan possessed concrete evidence that its enemies had sanctuaries in Afghanistan and would take counter measures to defend its citizens”, he said.

Khawaja Asif recounted his visit to Kabul, during which he had conveyed to the Afghan authorities that fostering good relations would be beneficial for both nations.

He urged the opposition not to do politicking on terrorism as it was a matter of national security and honouring the blood of martyrs.

Asif highlighted the adverse impacts of terrorism on the country’s economy, alleging that some opposition members had links with the Taliban. Such people had facilitated the return of 6,000 terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to the country, he added.

The minister stressed the importance of national unity in combating terrorism and protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

The launching of the operation was announced in a meeting of the Central Apex Committee of National Action Plan, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The prime minister approved a reinvigorated and re-energised nati­o­nal counterterrorism campaign thro­ugh the launching of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, with the consensus of all stakeholders including the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, symbolising the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Opposition parties, including PTI and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), have opposed the anti-militancy operation, demanding that parliament must be brought into the confidence about the new operation.