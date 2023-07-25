PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested after release

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was re-arrested from Mardan soon after his release on bail under MPO 3, ARY News reported.

As per details, Ali Muhammad Khan’s counsel Nadeem Shah said that the PTI leader was arrested on the order of the Deputy Commissioner under 3 MPO.

He said that today the judge ordered to release Ali Muhammad Khan and the High Court had also ordered to not arrest him in any case till August 4 but he was arrested today for the eighth time.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was re-arrested for the sixth time after being released from jail.

The judge of an anti-corruption court approved the bail of PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Khan again in another case.

Ali Muhammad Khan was immediately arrested by the ACE officials at the jail gate. A new corruption case was lodged against the PTI leader yesterday for alleged financial irregularities in development projects.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.