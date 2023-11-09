26.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan, Amir Dogar arrested in Mansehra

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan and Amir Dogar have been arrested in Batal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra, ARY News reported. 

As per details, the former PTI MNAs were reportedly in residence of local party leader Razaullah Khan who was also arrested along with his cousins.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser from Islamabad.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested the former National Assembly (NA) Speaker for his nomination in Swabi’s Gaju Khan Medical College corruption case. Sources told ARY News that Asad Qaiser was being transferred to Bani Gala police station.

The arrest comes as another setback for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is already embroiled in legal battles as its top leadership remains behind bars.

PTI chief Imran Khan and vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also incarcerated at the Adiala jail and undergoing trial in the cipher case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.