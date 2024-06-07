web analytics
PTI's Aliya Hamza sent on four-day physical remand

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala on Friday granted a four-day physical remand of PTI leader Aliya Hamza in the May 9 violence case, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader was produced before the Gujranwala court wherein police sought her 14-day remand.

The court rejected police request and granted four-day physical remand Aliya Hamza. It also directed authorities to present her on next hearing.

Police on Thursday re-arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Aliya Hamza in another case pertaining to violence on May 9.

The police officials stated that the PTI activist was arrested from outside the Sargodha jail.

Police officials further said that Aliya Hamza wanted to Gujranwala police in a case related to violence on May 9.

